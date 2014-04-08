FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Kuroda sees no need to ease but won't hesitate if needed
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda sees no need to ease but won't hesitate if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday there is no cause now for the central bank to ease monetary policy further but reiterated that he stands ready to increase stimulus to the economy if warranted.

“Japan is making steady progress towards 2 percent inflation. I don’t think there is a need to take additional measures now,” Kuroda told a news conference after the BOJ left policy unchanged, as expected.

“It is not appropriate to speak now about what kind of things might be possible, but there is always room for various options,” he said.

The Bank of Japan stuck to its existing monetary stimulus on Tuesday, confident that it did not need further support measures to beat chronic deflation even as a sales tax hike clouds the outlook for the world’s third-largest economy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.