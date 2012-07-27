Japan must fix finances to avoid JGB yield spike-BOJ

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Friday Japanese bond yields may rise if the country loses market trust in its finances or if overseas investors start selling its bonds, stressing the need for efforts toward fiscal reform.

“Europe’s sovereign debt problems have escalated because markets have doubts over the region’s progress towards fiscal reform,” Yamaguchi told a parliamentary committee.

“It’s important that Japan pursues fiscal reform” to restore market trust in Japanese government bonds, he said, adding that bond yields could rise if overseas investors start selling their holdings of JGBs, which have increased significantly.