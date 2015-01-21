FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-BOJ cuts next fiscal year's core CPI forecast
January 21, 2015

TABLE-BOJ cuts next fiscal year's core CPI forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut its core
consumer inflation forecast for next fiscal year in a quarterly
review of its long-term projections issued on Wednesday.
    The central bank issues a semiannual report on the outlook
of the economy and prices in April and October of each year. It
reviews the forecasts in January and July.
    Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
board members. Previous forecasts issued in October are in
parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes):
    
                          REAL GDP            CORE CPI
    FY 2014/15              -0.5                +0.9
                           (+0.5)              (+1.2)
    FY 2015/16              +2.1                +1.0
                           (+1.5)              (+1.7)
    FY 2016/17              +1.6                +2.2
                           (+1.2)              (+2.1)

The GDP forecasts include the impact of a sales tax hike in
April 2014. The CPI forecasts exclude the impact of the tax
hike.
    The full table of the forecasts is available at the BOJ's
website at:
    www.boj.or.jp/en/index.htm/    

 (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kaori Kaneko and Stanley White;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
