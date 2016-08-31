BOJ's Funo says hard for central bank to buy foreign bonds

NIIGATA, Japan, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Wednesday it would be hard for the central bank to buy foreign bonds as it could infringe on the government's jurisdiction over currency policy.

"In theory, such an idea may be conceivable. But currency intervention falls under the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry," Funo told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Niigata, northern Japan.

"It's possible for the BOJ to decide on buying foreign bonds at its policy meetings. But its current mandate isn't created in a way that allows it to guide policy to affect exchange rates," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)