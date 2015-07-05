FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda says to monitor market moves carefully after Greece vote
July 5, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

BOJ Kuroda says to monitor market moves carefully after Greece vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank will monitor financial market developments carefully, while keeping in close contact with domestic and overseas related institutions.

“The direct economic and financial relations between Japan and Greece are limited. But government and BOJ officials have held discussions early this morning” to ensure Japan responds smoothly to any market response as needed, Kuroda said in a statement issued on Monday.

The yen rose against the dollar and euro in early trade after Greece voters rejected European bailout terms by a wider margin than expected. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

