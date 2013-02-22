Japan PM to seek opposition cooperation on new central bank governor

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he plans next week to seek the backing of a junior coalition partner, the New Komeito party, and opposition parties over the nomination of a new Bank of Japan governor.

“I’ll be back in Japan on Sunday. From around Monday, I want to make headway on new governor and deputy governors,” Abe told a news conference in Washington.

“Next week, I would like to ask for help from opposition parties, notify candidates ... and work to win endorsement from New Komeito,” he said.

Abe did not say who he had in mind for the nomination.