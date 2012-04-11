FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BOJ to mull easing at April 27 policy meeting -sources
April 11, 2012 / 6:17 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-BOJ to mull easing at April 27 policy meeting -sources

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Boosting asset-buying most likely option - sources
    * Any increase in asset buying would be for JGBs
    * BOJ may mull targeting longer-dated JGBs
    * Key would be pace at which Japan eyes 1 pct inflation


    By Leika Kihara	
    TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will
consider easing monetary policy at its next rate review on April
27 by boosting government bond purchases under its asset-buying
programme, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking
said, as it battles to nudge consumer inflation toward its 1
percent target.	
    The central bank, which stood pat on Tuesday, has remained
under political pressure to offer further stimulus to a fragile
economy with consumer inflation hovering around zero, well below
the 1 percent target it set in February.	
    While it is becoming more convinced that Japan's economy
will soon resume a moderate recovery, the BOJ will consider
easing again if it feels growth is too slow to push consumer
inflation steadily toward the target.	
    "The key would be at what pace consumer inflation will pick
up on its way to that goal," said one of the sources, who spoke
on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.	
    The most likely option would be to top up the bank's 65
trillion yen ($803 billion) asset-buying and loan programme by 5
trillion or 10 trillion yen, with the increase used for
purchases of government bonds, the sources said.	
    In doing so, the bank may extend the maturity of bonds it
buys under the programme to five years from the current two-year
time-frame as two-year yields are already stuck at 0.1 percent.	
 	
    	
    RECOVERY INTACT, PRICES KEY	
    The central bank will issue a twice-yearly outlook report on
April 27 that will include revised long-term economic and price
forecasts for up to the year ending in March 2014.	
    In the report, the bank will likely stick to its view that
the economy will soon see a moderate recovery as spending for
reconstruction from last year's earthquake disaster gathers pace
and exports pick up on easing worry that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis will hit global growth.	
    But with few signs of domestic price pressures, its price
projections are unlikely to change much from a projection made
in January for 0.1 percent consumer inflation in the fiscal year
that began in April and 0.5 percent for the following year.	
    The BOJ may thus consider offering another round of stimulus
to ensure that consumer inflation will pick up more steadily
toward the 1 percent target, analysts say.	
    The BOJ will make a final decision after examining market
moves up to April 27 and analysing whether the economic recovery
will be solid enough to translate into sustained rises in
consumer prices in the long run, they said.	
    The central bank has held fire on monetary policy since
surprising markets in February by increasing its asset purchases
and setting a 1 percent inflation target.	
    But renewed expectations of further stimulus by the U.S.
Federal Reserve, driven by Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs
data, have nudged the yen to a one-month high against the
dollar, keeping pressure on the BOJ to act again soon.	
    Market players are already factoring in monetary easing at
the BOJ's next meeting after the finance minister piled fresh
pressure on the central bank, saying he expects it to take
appropriate steps to support the economy this month.	
    Many in the central bank, still cautious about the outlook,
are ready to pull the trigger on any signs the recovery is under
threat. Some also fret that the renewed rises in the yen may
hurt the economy and further delay an end to deflation.

