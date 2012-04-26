FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CHRONOLOGY-Bank of Japan policy moves since 1999
April 26, 2012 / 10:41 PM / 5 years ago

CHRONOLOGY-Bank of Japan policy moves since 1999

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to
ease monetary policy on Friday by boosting asset purchases and
may also extend the duration of government bonds it buys to
about three years, to show its resolve to achieve the 1 percent
inflation target.	
    The central bank created a 35 trillion yen ($429 billion)
asset buying and lending scheme in October 2010 as a new
monetary easing tool, under which it buys government and private
debt and lends cheap funds against various types of collateral.	
    The BOJ's interest rate target is the overnight call rate,
now set at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.	
    	
    Following is a chronology of key monetary policy moves:  	
      	
Feb 2012  Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 65 trln yen 	
Oct 2011  Raises asset buying and lending scheme to 55 trln yen 	
Aug 2011  Ups asset buying and lending scheme to 50 trln yen  	
Mar 2011  Hikes asset buying and lending scheme to 40 trln yen  	
Oct 2010  Sets up 35-trln yen asset buying and lending programme
 	
          Cuts overnight call rate to 0-0.10 pct        	
          Pledges to keep zero rates until prices stabilise     
 	
Aug 2010  Further boosts fund for fixed-rate market operations  	
Mar 2010  Expands fund for fixed-rate market operations        	
Dec 2009  Creates fund for fixed-rate market operations        	
Dec 2008  Cuts overnight call rate to 0.10 pct        	
Oct 2008  Reduces overnight call rate to 0.30 pct        	
Feb 2007  Lifts overnight call rate to 0.50 pct        	
July 2006 Ends zero rate policy        	
          Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct        	
Mar 2006  Reverts to policy targeting interest rates        	
          Overnight call rate effectively set at zero        	
Mar 2001  Adopts "quantitative easing" policy        	
Feb 2001  Cuts overnight call rate to 0.15 pct        	
Aug 2000  Ends zero rate policy        	
          Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct        	
Feb 1999  Adopts zero rate policy        	
          Pledges to guide call rate "as low as possible"

