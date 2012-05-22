BOJ seen on hold, keep power dry as Europe clouds darken

* Decision expected around 0330-0530 GMT * Policy rate seen unchanged at 0-0.1 pct * No new easing steps expected * Comments from governor's briefing seen after 0715 GMT By Leika Kihara TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Wednesday after having eased just last month, saving ammunition for later in case Europe's deepening debt crisis warrants further action to shield the fragile economy. Fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone and funding strains in Spain have kept Japanese central bankers on edge as they fret about the damage renewed yen rises and slumping Tokyo share prices could inflict on the export-reliant economy. While the BOJ is ready to loosen policy again on any signs that Japan's recovery prospects are under threat, it has good reason to stand pat now and save its limited options for later. Japan's economy rebounded in the first quarter from last year's stagnation and is seen headed for a recovery due to spending for rebuilding from last year's earthquake, making it difficult to justify easing now. The BOJ is also struggling to force-feed funds to markets already awash with cash, failing to meet its target for government bond buying twice last week. It is thus widely expected to keep the size of its asset buying programme unchanged at 40 trillion yen ($504 billion) and maintain its key policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent. Any future easing will likely take the form of a further increase in the asset buying programme. In doing so, the BOJ may have to target bonds with longer durations, such as those with maturity of up to five years, to draw enough bids for its bond buying auctions. That is something the central bank wants to put off for as long as possible as it would bind its policy for longer than it prefers and make an exit from ultra-easy policy more difficult. The BOJ is thus expected to hold off on easing now and scrutinise market developments until another meeting in June, which will be held days before the Greek re-election. Even if the central bank stands pat in May and June, many analysts expect it to ponder easing in July when it issues revised quarterly economic and price forecasts that may show Japan is still distant from achieving 1 percent inflation. Markets will focus on comments from Governor Masaaki Shirakawa's post-meeting news conference for clues on the timing and trigger of possible further easing. The BOJ eased policy via an increase in asset purchases in February and April in a largely symbolic move aimed at showing impatient politicians and markets its determination to achieve its 1 percent inflation target set in February.