May 22, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

BOJ seen on hold, keep power dry as Europe clouds darken

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Decision expected around 0330-0530 GMT
    * Policy rate seen unchanged at 0-0.1 pct
    * No new easing steps expected
    * Comments from governor's briefing seen after 0715 GMT

    By Leika Kihara	
    TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to
keep monetary policy steady on Wednesday after having eased just
last month, saving ammunition for later in case Europe's
deepening debt crisis warrants further action to shield the
fragile economy.	
    Fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone and funding strains
in Spain have kept Japanese central bankers on edge as they fret
about the damage renewed yen rises and slumping Tokyo share
prices could inflict on the export-reliant economy.	
    While the BOJ is ready to loosen policy again on any signs
that Japan's recovery prospects are under threat, it has good
reason to stand pat now and save its limited options for later.	
    Japan's economy rebounded in the first quarter from last
year's stagnation and is seen headed for a recovery due to
spending for rebuilding from last year's earthquake, making it
difficult to justify easing now.	
    The BOJ is also struggling to force-feed funds to markets
already awash with cash, failing to meet its target for
government bond buying twice last week. 	
    It is thus widely expected to keep the size of its asset
buying programme unchanged at 40 trillion yen ($504 billion) and
maintain its key policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.	
    Any future easing will likely take the form of a further
increase in the asset buying programme. In doing so, the BOJ may
have to target bonds with longer durations, such as those with
maturity of up to five years, to draw enough bids for its bond
buying auctions.	
    That is something the central bank wants to put off for as
long as possible as it would bind its policy for longer than it
prefers and make an exit from ultra-easy policy more difficult.	
    The BOJ is thus expected to hold off on easing now and
scrutinise market developments until another meeting in June,
which will be held days before the Greek re-election.	
    Even if the central bank stands pat in May and June, many
analysts expect it to ponder easing in July when it issues
revised quarterly economic and price forecasts that may show
Japan is still distant from achieving 1 percent inflation.	
    Markets will focus on comments from Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa's post-meeting news conference for clues on the timing
and trigger of possible further easing.	
    The BOJ eased policy via an increase in asset purchases in
February and April in a largely symbolic move aimed at showing
impatient politicians and markets its determination to achieve
its 1 percent inflation target set in February.

