BOJ seen on hold to wait for Greek election
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

BOJ seen on hold to wait for Greek election

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Decision expected around 0300-0500 GMT
    * BOJ seen on hold ahead of Greek election, EU summit
    * Comments from governor's briefing seen after 0715 GMT

    By Leika Kihara	
    TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to
keep monetary policy unchanged on Friday to save its financial
firepower in case a Greek election this weekend ignites fresh
market turmoil and threatens to derail Japan's prospects for
economic recovery.	
    The central bank is widely expected to keep its policy rate
in a range of zero to 0.1 percent and hold off increasing the
size of its main policy tool, a 40-trillion yen ($505 billion)
asset-buying programme.	
    But it stands ready to call an emergency meeting next week
if fears of a fiscal meltdown in Europe jolt markets, which
could trigger a yen spike as investors seek safe haven amid a
stock market selloff, said sources familiar with the BOJ's
thinking.	
    "The biggest underlying risk is Europe's debt problem and
overseas economic developments," said Mari Iwashita, chief
market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.	
    "Unless the global economy faces a crisis, the BOJ probably
feels it can maintain its recovery forecast for Japan's economy
as rebuilding (from last year's earthquake) picks up."	
    National elections in Greece on Sunday could lay the path
for Athens to leave the euro zone and if such prospects jolt
markets, the first line of defense for the BOJ would be fund
injections to calm Tokyo's money markets.	
    A fresh wave of global risk aversion could see investors
flock to the safe-haven yen and force it to a fresh record high
above 75.31 per dollar. If that happens, the central bank would
probably increase the size of its asset-buying programme.	
    Otherwise, the BOJ prefers to save its options ahead of the
Greek election, a Group of 20 summit and a Federal Reserve
meeting next week and an EU summit at the end of this month.
 
 	
    	
    The BOJ eased policy in February and set a 1 percent
inflation target to underline its resolve to reinflate an
economy beset by deflation for much of two decades.	
    It relaxed policy again in April but has paused since then
on the view that Japan's economy is headed for a moderate
recovery.	
    But central bank officials have stressed readiness to ease
again if Japan's recovery is threatened. Apart from the euro
area debt crisis, policymakers are also concerned that slowing
growth in China is offering Japan's exporters less of a buffer
against market shocks.	
    "We are well aware that yen rises could hurt Japanese
business sentiment and corporate revenues," Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa told parliament on Wednesday, adding that Europe's
debt crisis remained the primary risk to Japan's economy.	
    Japan's economy is expected to outperform most of its G7
peers this year with growth of around 2 percent, helped by
reconstruction spending following last year's earthquake and
tsunami.

