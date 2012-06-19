UPDATE 1-BOJ chief says central banks stand ready to pump in liquidity

* Europe debt woes remain primary risk for Japan - Shirakawa

* Adds central banks coordinating to protect banking system

* Japan’s banking system remains sound - Shirakawa

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Central banks are working closely together to ensure they are ready to pump in liquidity if Europe’s debt crisis jolts markets, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said, suggesting that they were not letting their guard down with the Greek election having failed to ease concerns about the future of the euro zone.

Shirakawa stressed that Europe’s sovereign debt crisis remains the primary risk to Japan’s economy, as it boosts appetite for the safe-haven yen, hurts exports to the region and could potentially destabilise the banking system.

“As we experienced after the (collapse of) Lehman Brothers, once financial system stability falls apart it has a very severe impact on the global economy, as well as on Japan’s economy,” Shirakawa told a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

“We central banks are ready to cooperate closely in providing liquidity to markets” when necessary, he said.

Market cheers over a narrow victory for supporters of Greece’s international bailout deal in a weekend election were overshadowed quickly by worries over Spain’s banking system, keeping policymakers jittery over a potential global market turmoil.

Shirakawa said Japan’s banking system remained sound and relatively immune from the effect of Europe’s debt crisis, which in fact has kept Japanese bond yields low as risk-shy overseas investors sought the relative safety of JGBs.

But he warned of complacency, saying that the central bank’s ultra-loose policy may have made markets over-reliant on its fund supply and vulnerable to possible wild swings in the future.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in February and April via an increase in its asset-buying programme, under which it buys assets ranging from government bonds and private debt.

Central bank officials have stressed readiness to ease again if risks to Japan’s recovery heighten.

But the BOJ has recently been having trouble meeting its asset-buying targets in some of its auctions, a sign it was force feeding cash to markets already awash with excess funds.