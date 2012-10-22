UPDATE 1-BOJ keeps easy policy stance in face of global uncertainty

* BOJ must watch effect of FX on economy - Shirakawa

* Sticks to forecast of moderate economic recovery

* BOJ to issue report on regional economy 0530GMT

* BOJ may consider easing policy on Oct. 30 - sources

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa on Monday stressed the central bank’s resolve to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy because of global economic uncertainty, keeping alive expectations of further stimulus to support the fragile economy.

However, he gave few clues as to whether the BOJ would ease as soon as an Oct. 30 policy review, and reiterated the central bank’s view the economy would resume a moderate recovery.

“Global economic uncertainty remains high, and we must be vigilant to the effect of financial and currency moves on the economy and prices,” Shirakawa said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.

“The BOJ will continue to pursue easy monetary policy via steady purchases of assets,” he said.

After loosening policy in September by boosting its asset-buying programme, the central bank has been under renewed political pressure to ease again at next week’s policy review as a prolonged slowdown in China hits the export-reliant economy.

Exports tumbled more than expected in the year to September, while manufacturers’ sentiment hit its lowest since early 2010, data showed on Monday.

Sources familiar with the BOJ’s thinking expect it will likely cut its growth forecasts and may consider easing policy on Oct. 30, with inflation expected to fall short of its 1 percent target for several more years.

Shirakawa stuck to the BOJ’s view that while exports and factory output were weakening, domestic demand is holding firm with capital expenditure increasing moderately.

“Economic growth will stay flat for the time being but then resume a moderate recovery as domestic demand holds steady and as overseas growth gradually emerges from a slowdown,” he said.

Later on Monday, the BOJ will issue a quarterly report assessing regional sectors of the economy.