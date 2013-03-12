FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ minutes: some said longer-dated JGB purchases a future option
March 12, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ minutes: some said longer-dated JGB purchases a future option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan board members said that buying JGBs with longer remaining maturities is an option if additional monetary easing is needed in the future, minutes of its policy-setting meeting in February showed on Tuesday.

A few members also said it is possible to combine JGB purchases under its asset programme with “rinban” debt purchases to simplify monetary policy.

At its Feb. 13-14 meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and revised up its assessment of the economy as the yen’s recent declines and signs of a pickup in global demand supported exports.

The BOJ also kept policy on hold at a subsequent meeting last week as the central bank prepares to welcome a new governor and two new deputy governors in a switch to more aggressive monetary policy.

