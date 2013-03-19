FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outgoing BOJ head warns of difficulty managing market expectations
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Outgoing BOJ head warns of difficulty managing market expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday central banks must respect communication with markets but in the end have to make monetary policy decisions that are most desirable for long term economic growth.

“What may be desirable for market participants may not be necessary the same as what is desirable for the economy in the long run,” Shirakawa said in his last news conference as head of the central bank.

“I feel it is dangerous to believe that central banks can freely control market moves with words,” he said.

Shirakawa will be succeeded by incoming Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who assumes the post on Wednesday.

The career central banker leaves the BOJ on Tuesday after a five year term during which he battled a serious of shocks such as the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the euro-zone debt crisis and the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in March 2011.

He was credited for protecting Japan’s banking system from such shocks but failed to put a sustained end to Japan’s chronic deflation, often criticised as acting too little too late.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.