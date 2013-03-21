FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BOJ head Kuroda declines comment on if to call emergency meeting
March 21, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s new governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, on Thursday declined to comment on whether he would call an emergency meeting to discuss easing monetary policy before a regular rate review scheduled for April 3-4.

“The BOJ has held emergency meetings in the past, so it’s not impossible, but I shouldn’t comment on whether there will be an emergency meeting,” Kuroda said in his inaugural news conference.

Kuroda, Japan’s former currency tsar, and his two deputies, former academic Kikuo Iwata and career central banker Hiroshi Nakaso, assumed their posts on Wednesday.

Expectations that Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, will drive the BOJ into taking bolder steps to beat deflation pushed Japan’s Nikkei share average to a 4-1/2 year high and 10-year bond yields to a near-decade low on Thursday.

There was speculation that Kuroda could call an emergency meeting after he had said he would act with speed in trying to achieve the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target.

