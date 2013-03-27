FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
March 27, 2013 / 7:39 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-BOJ seen bringing forward open-ended buying next week-sources

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BOJ to boost asset buying, target 5-yr JGBs or longer
    * BOJ to mull combining bond-buying programmes
    * No decision yet on new target, policy framework
    * BOJ to meet for 1st rate review under Kuroda April 3-4

 (Adds details, background)
    By Leika Kihara and Sumio Ito
    TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to
start open-ended asset purchases immediately rather than in 2014
and consider setting a new target to buy longer-dated bonds at
its rate review next week, sources say, in a show of resolve to
revive the economy under a new leadership.
    The central bank is scheduled to review policy on April 3-4,
the first meeting led by new BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who
has a mandate from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take bolder
action to pull Japan out of nearly two decades of deflation.
    Kuroda has said the BOJ will seek to push down yields across
the curve by purchasing longer-dated bonds, and that he will act
with speed to achieve the central bank's 2 percent inflation
target in two years.
    Sources familiar with BOJ thinking say it is likely to
increase the amount of assets it buys and to extend the duration
of bonds it targets to five years or even longer, from the
current three years.
    "If the BOJ were to increase asset purchases, it will likely
target longer-dated government bonds," said a source. The
sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity
of the matter.
    In doing so, it is likely to switch to open-ended asset
purchases immediately, rather than wait for the original start
date of 2014. Making policy open ended is designed to show the
central bank's increased determination to reinflate the economy.
    Its current policy is not open ended. Rather it has set a
limit of pumping 101 trillion yen ($1 trillion) into the economy
by the end of this year through an asset-buying and lending
programme.
    Market expectations that Kuroda will drive the BOJ into
buying bonds more aggressively have pushed 10-year bond yields
to a near-decade low.
    
    NEW BOND-BUYING PROGRAMME
    The BOJ will also consider next week combining its two
bond-buying programmes, so that it can buy longer-dated debt
more easily and clarify how much it is expanding its balance
sheet.
    It already plans to buy 44 trillion yen in bonds under its
existing asset-buying programme by the end of this year.
    Under its "rinban" market operation - which is not tied to
monetary policy - it buys 21.6 trillion yen of bonds annually.
    With the two schemes combined, the BOJ hopes to give a
clearer picture of how its balance sheet is expanding as a
measure of how aggressive it is being to tackle the country's
deflation.
    So the board may set as a target the monthly amount of bond
purchases or the balance of its total asset holdings, or even
indicate both, although no decision has been made yet, the
sources said.
    Board member Sayuri Shirai had proposed combining the two
bond-buying programmes at a policy review last month. Her
proposal was rejected by a 1-8 vote but Kuroda told parliament
on Tuesday the idea was worth studying, raising the chance it
could be adopted as early as next week.
    The board generally agrees on the need for bolder action,
but it has been divided on what the next step should be.
    Kuroda, who assumed the post last week, has yet to discuss
his plans in depth with other board members and may face
resistance from those worried about making the leap too soon to
combine the bond buying programmes or buy longer-dated bonds too
far down the yield curve.
    The BOJ has been reluctant to buy longer-term bonds for the
purpose of monetary easing out of concern it could bind its
hands for longer than it wants and make a future exit from
ultra-loose policy difficult.
    The central bank's massive quantitative easing programme
between 2001-2006 was mostly conducted through short-term bills.
    Some on the board also worry buying longer-term debt will
bring the BOJ closer to monetising debt, or directly
underwriting government bonds, which could upset markets.
    But Kuroda has stressed the need to buy longer-dated bonds
to push down the longer end of the yield curve. He has also said
it was confusing to have two separate bond-buying operations.
    Combining the two programmes would allow the BOJ to buy
longer-dated debt more easily because the "rinban" already
targets bonds at the longer end of the curve, including those
with more than 10 years until maturity.
    Some board members may prefer a different target to the
balance of total assets, such as the size of base money or
current account deposits financial institutions park with the
central bank, the sources said.

 (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

