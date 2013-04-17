FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ official: mulling increasing frequency of JGB purchases
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2013 / 9:55 AM / in 4 years

BOJ official: mulling increasing frequency of JGB purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - A senior Bank of Japan official said on Wednesday the central bank will consider increasing the frequency of its government debt purchases in response to bond dealers’ concerns about distorting markets.

The official spoke to reporters after the BOJ met with bond dealers about its new monetary policy framework.

The BOJ stunned investors earlier this month by agreeing to double the amount of government debt it holds to lower long-term yields and end 15 years of deflation.

However, yields have been rising since the BOJ’s announcement due to worries the central bank’s purchases are too large and will crowd out other institutional investors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.