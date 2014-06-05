FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-BOJ's Sato warns euro area of Japan-style deflation risk
June 5, 2014

UPDATE 2-BOJ's Sato warns euro area of Japan-style deflation risk

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Euro area, U.S. may face prolonged disinflation-Sato
    * Adds closely watching ECB's policy decision
    * Warns Japan inflation picking up for wrong reasons
    * No evidence yet QQE triggering portfolio rebalancing
    * Sato says see no reason to ease policy now

 (Adds quotes from news conference)
    By Leika Kihara
    OITA , Japan, June 5 (Reuters) - The euro area may face a
prolonged period of disinflation that risks harming long-term
price expectations, a Bank of Japan policymaker said, warning
that the region should not take lightly the potential danger of
slipping into a Japan-style deflationary period.
    Japan, on the other hand, has seen inflation pick up faster
than expected, Takehiro Sato said, echoing the BOJ governor's
view that there was no need now to offer fresh monetary
stimulus.
    The European Central Bank is poised to take a series of
measures on Thursday to prevent the euro zone from falling into
deflation. But its president, Mario Draghi, has stressed that
with long-term inflation in the region well anchored, the real
chance that consumer prices will enter a declining cycle was
small. 
    All the same, Sato, a market economist turned BOJ
policymaker, countered that view, warning that short- and
medium-term inflation expectations in the euro area were already
starting to fall as inflation remained subdued.
    "Japan's experience suggests the possibility that low
inflation continuing for a long time changes people's inflation
expectations in a backward-looking manner, and thus medium- to
long-term inflation expectations also lowered adaptively," he
told business leaders in Oita, southern Japan, on Thursday.
    "The ECB has already revealed its policy stance that it will
not hesitate to make use of unconventional measures to address
the risk of prolonged disinflation," Sato said. "I therefore am
keeping a watchful eye on its future conduct of monetary
policy," he added.
    Euro zone inflation has been stuck in what Draghi has called
"the danger zone" below 1 percent since October, mainly because
of weaker commodity and food prices, but also because of wage
and other adjustments in peripheral countries.
    Inflation in the United States may also stay lower than
levels deemed desirable, partly because growth momentum in the
global economy has declined not just due to cyclical influences
but structural factors such as a prolonged downturn in demand
after the global financial crisis, Sato said.
        
    QQE EFFECT SLOW TO COME
    Long-term inflation expectations have remained stable even
when Japan was suffering from 15 years of grinding deflation
after the collapse of an asset-inflated bubble in the 1990s.
    The world's third-largest economy is finally starting to see
noticeable gains in consumer prices, with inflation exceeding 1
percent thanks to an economic recovery driven in part by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" mix of fiscal and monetary
stimulus, and structural reforms.
    The monetary stimulus, dubbed "qualitative and quantitative
easing" (QQE), was deployed in April last year, when the BOJ
pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to
achieve its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.
    Sato has voted for launching QQE, but has argued that 2
percent inflation should not be considered as a rigid target but
rather a loose goal with some allowance for deviation.
    His proposal has not made headway in the nine-member board.
But some BOJ policymakers, including Sayuri Shirai, have voiced
reservations about being wedded to the two-year timeframe for
meeting the price target, underscoring the differences of
opinion on how long the stimulus should be kept in place.
    Sato said that while Japan's consumer inflation has overshot
his initial projections, that was largely due to rising energy
and an overall increase in the import bill from a weak yen, as
well as job shortages that were pushing up wages.
    That may be different from the kind of price growth the BOJ
is aiming for, which ought to be one accompanied by a more
balanced and sustainable economic recovery, he said.
    "Wage increases induced by tighter labour conditions are a
profit-squeezing factor and thus not preferable for firms," he
said. "If corporate profits are constrained by labour costs,
business fixed investment will be restricted" and could make any
wage rises short-lived, Sato added.
    He also cautioned there was no clear evidence yet that the
QQE's intended transmission channels -- shift of funds out of
safe-haven assets to risky investment and consumer price rises
transferring to heightened inflation expectations -- are working
effectively in the economy.
    But other channels of the BOJ's stimulus programme, such as
the effect of lowering borrowing costs, have helped Japan make
steady progress in reaching the price goal, Sato said in a news
conference after the meeting in Oita.
    He also brushed aside concerns held by some market players
over the slow pace of recovery in exports, particularly to Asian
markets, saying that improvements in advanced economies and
expected stable growth in China will underpin shipments ahead.
    "I don't think risks (to the economy) have materialised.
Therefore I don't see the need now to adjust policy," he said.
    BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly voiced
confidence that Japan can achieve the price target during the
next fiscal year beginning in April 2015, forcing markets to
scale back expectations of additional near-term monetary easing.
    But Kuroda has also been at pains to emphasise the central
bank's readiness and resolve to take further steps if risks
threaten achievement of its policy goals.

 (Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri Navaratnam)

