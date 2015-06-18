Soft exports, weak yen put BOJ in bind, policy seen on hold

* No policy change expected, rosy economic view intact

* Downside of weak yen in spotlight, may bind BOJ’s hands-analysts

* Policy decision seen 0200-0430 GMT

* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Soft exports are re-emerging as a headache for Bank of Japan policymakers, who are expected to keep monetary policy steady on Friday and are becoming increasingly wary of expanding their radical stimulus programme.

With business sentiment improving and capital expenditure picking up, the BOJ is likely to maintain its rosy assessment that the economy continues to recover, albeit at a modest pace.

But the board is hardly complacent, with growth seen slowing to 1.3 percent in April-June from an annualised 3.9 percent expansion in the first quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

Exports slowed for a second straight month in the year to May, an embarrassment for the BOJ after it revised up its assessment on exports in February.

“Japan’s recovery will be very moderate and bumpy as exports may weaken further if Asian demand doesn’t pick up,” said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

At the two-day meeting ending on Friday, the BOJ is expected to maintain its massive asset buying programme and pledge to increase base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($650 billion).

Markets expect the BOJ to ease again in October, though some investors have pushed back their forecasts for more action, reflecting strong first-quarter growth.

Some analysts say the BOJ may also become more hesitant to ease for fear of weakening the yen further and drawing criticism from lawmakers already fretting about the downside of a weaker yen.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda triggered a yen spike last week when he told parliament that the yen’s real, effective exchange rate was already “very low.”

He later explained that the remark wasn’t intended as a warning shot to yen bears. But it has succeeded in keeping the dollar in a range of 121-124 yen, a level many firms saw as appropriate in a Reuters poll.

Analysts say Kuroda may be mindful of concerns voiced by lawmakers such as Tomomi Inada, a ruling party policy head who said policymakers must be mindful of the pain a weak yen inflicts on households via higher import costs.

“Kuroda’s comment in parliament was very effective in putting a brake on yen falls. It also made me believe the BOJ won’t ease again for the rest of this year,” Kumano said.

Some board members have openly challenged Kuroda’s view that the massive stimulus is working including Takehiro Sato, who said the programme has become less effective in pushing down long-term interest rates. ($1 = 123.0900 yen) (Editing by Kim Coghill)