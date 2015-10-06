BOJ seen holding fire despite signs of recession, focus on Kuroda

* BOJ expected to maintain massive stimulus programme

* Decision expected 0330-0430 GMT

* Pressure for easing to remain until Oct 30 meeting

* BOJ to admit delay in hitting price goal on Oct 30

* Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on expanding stimulus on Wednesday, even as slumping exports and falling oil prices threaten its rosy projection that the economy is on track to hit its ambitious 2 percent inflation target next year.

But lingering fears of recession will keep the central bank under pressure to ease at a more crucial meeting on Oct. 30, when it is expected to cut its long-term economic and price forecasts, analysts say.

“With the outlook for exports so gloomy, it’s uncertain whether Japan will see growth pick up even in October-December,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“There’s nothing that can serve as a driver of growth.”

Some investors speculate that BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may ease on Wednesday to spring a surprise, particularly given his record of timing key policy moves with the government.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is reshuffling his cabinet on Wednesday and may announce details on measures to boost Japan’s growth potential.

But the chance of BOJ action on Wednesday is slim with many policymakers preferring to hold fire at least until they make a more thorough assessment of the outlook on Oct. 30, say sources familiar with the bank’s thinking.

Instead, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain its pledge to increase base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($666 billion) through aggressive asset purchases.

Japan’s economy shrank in April-June and some analysts expect another contraction in July-September on slumping global demand and weak consumption.

Core consumer prices slid in August to mark the first annual drop since the BOJ deployed its massive stimulus programme more than two years ago, casting doubt on whether heavy money printing alone can accelerate inflation to 2 percent.

Kuroda may struggle to convince markets at his post-meeting news conference that the economy can emerge from the doldrums without additional monetary support, analysts say.

In a semi-annual review of its forecasts on Oct. 30, the BOJ is set to slash its economic growth forecasts and push back the timing for achieving its price target, sources say.

The BOJ now expects inflation to hit 2 percent by around September next year, a forecast many analysts criticise as too ambitious.

A Reuters poll in early September, before the recent spate of weak data, showed most economists did not expect further easing until 2016.