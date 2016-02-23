FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Won't cut rates further without eye on economic impact -media
February 23, 2016 / 10:43 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Won't cut rates further without eye on economic impact -media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more Kuroda quotes, background)

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan’s central bank would not push interest rates further into negative territory without considering the impact such a move could have on the economy and consumer prices, the Asahi newspaper reported.

“There is plenty of room to cut interest rates further. But achieving negative rates itself is not our primary purpose,” Kuroda said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“We won’t push rates further toward negative territory without looking at developments in the economy and prices,” he added.

The BOJ unexpectedly cut a benchmark interest rate below zero last month, stunning investors with another move to stimulate the economy as volatile markets and slowing global growth threaten its efforts to overcome deflation.

The move has drawn criticism from some lawmakers for failing to arrest an unwelcome yen rise that hurts Japan’s exports, and from financial institutions that fear the step will squeeze their already diminishing returns on lending.

Kuroda defended the decision, saying negative rates would push down mortgage rates and corporate borrowing costs and help stimulate the economy, which “continues to improve moderately.”

He said he would explain the thinking behind the BOJ’s negative rate policy at the G20 finance leaders’ gathering in Shanghai later this week.

The G20 finance leaders will also likely discuss China’s currency policy given global calls for Beijing to enhance its communication with markets on how it guides the yuan, Kuroda said in the interview conducted on Monday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by G Crosse and Peter Cooney)

