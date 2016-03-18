UPDATE 1-BOJ debated QQE expansion aside from negative rate in Jan-minutes

* BOJ staff proposed 2 options including QQE expansion

* Proponents said negative rate would give BOJ new tool

* Dissenters warned negative rate would confuse markets (Adds details, context)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the option of once again expanding its massive asset purchase programme at January’s rate review before eventually adopting the negative interest rate plan they settled on, minutes of the meeting showed on Friday.

The central bank stunned markets in January by adding a negative interest rate policy to the asset-buying programme, dubbed “quantitative and qualitative easing” (QQE), to prevent volatile financial markets from hurting business confidence and delaying a sustained end to deflation.

Four of the nine board members dissented to the negative rates decision, doubting how much such a step could stimulate growth. The move later drew criticism for failing to boost stock prices or arrest an unwelcome rise in the yen.

At the January rate review, the BOJ staff presented to the board two options - a simple expansion of QQE and the idea of adding negative rates to QQE, according to the minutes.

The board chose the latter with advocates of the move saying that adding negative rates to QQE would give the BOJ a new policy tool in case it had to ease again, the minutes showed.

“Many members said ... negative interest rates would enable the BOJ to take additional monetary easing measures in the dimensions of quantity, quality, and interest rates,” according to the minutes.

“One of these members expressed the view that, in theory, the BOJ could strengthen the portfolio rebalancing effect and enhance the effects of monetary easing” by adding negative rates to QQE, the minutes showed.

This member added that the BOJ had enough knowledge about the effects and operational issues associated with a negative rate policy from the experiences of some European countries, according to the minutes.

Dissenters to the decision argued that negative rates could be interpreted by markets as a sign the BOJ was running out of policy ammunition, the minutes said.

“The complex nature of the policy framework proposed at this meeting could cause confusion and anxiety” among markets and the public, one of the dissenters said.

Another said by adopting negative rates, the BOJ could spur a “competition with overseas central banks to lower interest rates deeper into negative territory,” the minutes showed.

The central bank kept policy settings unchanged at a subsequent meeting in March but offered a bleaker view on the economy, signalling its readiness to roll out further stimulus if needed to hit its ambitious 2 percent inflation target.

The BOJ began its QQE stimulus drive in April 2013 pledging to buy government bonds at an annual pace of 50 trillion yen ($450 billion). It increased QQE in October 2014 to accelerate the pace of bond buying to 80 trillion yen. ($1 = 110.8700 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Eric Meijer)