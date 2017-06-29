* Too early to say when BOJ could reduce ETF buying - Harada
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 29 Bank of Japan board member Yutaka
Harada said on Thursday the central bank could reduce or end
purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) if inflation approaches
its 2 percent target.
He also said the BOJ's current ultra-loose monetary policy
is already bold enough, signalling that no additional stimulus
was forthcoming in the near future.
"The BOJ is buying ETFs to stimulate the economy and achieve
its 2 percent inflation target," Harada told a seminar.
"If achievement of the target comes into sight, the BOJ
could of course reduce or stop ETF purchases," he said.
But Harada said it was too early to say when the BOJ could
reduce ETF purchases as inflation remains distant from the
bank's target.
Under a massive stimulus programme dubbed "quantitative and
qualitative easing" (QQE), the BOJ has been aggressively buying
assets such as government bonds, ETFs and trust funds investing
in property.
But inflation has failed to reach 2 percent, forcing the BOJ
to add yield curve control to QQE last year and shift its policy
target to interest rates from the pace of money printing.
Harada, a vocal advocate of aggressive money printing, said
the BOJ's stimulus programme was "already sufficiently bold".
"By continuing this programme, we can expect inflation to
gradually approach 2 percent," he said.
Harada also said it was premature to debate when the BOJ
could withdraw stimulus. But he said the BOJ will seek to avoid
any spike in bond yields through close dialogue with financial
markets, when the time comes to tighten policy.
"We don't know when it will happen but at some point, the
BOJ will undoubtedly need to tighten monetary policy," Harada
said.
