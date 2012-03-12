FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CHRONOLOGY-Bank of Japan policy moves since 1999
March 12, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 6 years

CHRONOLOGY-Bank of Japan policy moves since 1999

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is
likely to extend a loan scheme for growth industries and stress
its readiness to offer further monetary stimulus in coming
months if needed, hoping it will be enough for now to defuse
political pressure for more action.	
    The central bank created a 35 trillion yen ($433 billion)
asset buying and lending scheme in October last year as a new
monetary easing tool, under which it buys government and private
debt and lends cheap funds against various types of collateral.	
    The BOJ's interest rate target is the overnight call rate,
now set at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.	
    Following is a chronology of key monetary policy moves:	
    	
Feb 2012  Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 65 trln yen	
Oct 2011  Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 55 trln yen	
Aug 2011  Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 50 trln yen	
Mar 2011  Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 40 trln yen	
Oct 2010  Sets up 35-trln yen asset buying and lending programme	
          Cuts overnight call rate to 0-0.10 pct      	
          Pledges to keep zero rates until prices stabilise     	
Aug 2010  Further boosts fund for fixed-rate market operations  
   	
Mar 2010  Expands fund for fixed-rate market operations      	
Dec 2009  Creates fund for fixed-rate market operations      	
Dec 2008  Cuts overnight call rate to 0.10 pct      	
Oct 2008  Reduces overnight call rate to 0.30 pct      	
Feb 2007  Lifts overnight call rate to 0.50 pct      	
July 2006 Ends zero rate policy      	
          Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct      	
Mar 2006  Reverts to policy targeting interest rates      	
          Overnight call rate effectively set at zero      	
Mar 2001  Adopts "quantitative easing" policy      	
Feb 2001  Cuts overnight call rate to 0.15 pct      	
Aug 2000  Ends zero rate policy      	
          Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct      	
Feb 1999  Adopts zero rate policy      	
          Pledges to guide call rate "as low as possible"

