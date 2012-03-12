CHRONOLOGY-Bank of Japan policy moves since 1999

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to extend a loan scheme for growth industries and stress its readiness to offer further monetary stimulus in coming months if needed, hoping it will be enough for now to defuse political pressure for more action. The central bank created a 35 trillion yen ($433 billion) asset buying and lending scheme in October last year as a new monetary easing tool, under which it buys government and private debt and lends cheap funds against various types of collateral. The BOJ's interest rate target is the overnight call rate, now set at a range of zero to 0.1 percent. Following is a chronology of key monetary policy moves: Feb 2012 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 65 trln yen Oct 2011 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 55 trln yen Aug 2011 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 50 trln yen Mar 2011 Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 40 trln yen Oct 2010 Sets up 35-trln yen asset buying and lending programme Cuts overnight call rate to 0-0.10 pct Pledges to keep zero rates until prices stabilise Aug 2010 Further boosts fund for fixed-rate market operations Mar 2010 Expands fund for fixed-rate market operations Dec 2009 Creates fund for fixed-rate market operations Dec 2008 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.10 pct Oct 2008 Reduces overnight call rate to 0.30 pct Feb 2007 Lifts overnight call rate to 0.50 pct July 2006 Ends zero rate policy Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct Mar 2006 Reverts to policy targeting interest rates Overnight call rate effectively set at zero Mar 2001 Adopts "quantitative easing" policy Feb 2001 Cuts overnight call rate to 0.15 pct Aug 2000 Ends zero rate policy Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct Feb 1999 Adopts zero rate policy Pledges to guide call rate "as low as possible"