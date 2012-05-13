BOJ's Shirakawa warns against reckless JGB buying

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Recklessly boosting the Bank of Japan’s government bond buying could potentially disrupt financial markets, Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said, signalling the central bank’s readiness to stand pat for now after loosening monetary policy last month.

Shirakawa also said that despite political uncertainty in Greece, the risk of Europe’s sovereign debt woes triggering a global economic downturn is smaller now than last year.

In April, the BOJ eased policy by increasing government bond purchases by 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) under its asset buying programme to pump more money into the economy and pull the country out of deflation.

The central bank is already buying huge amounts of government bonds, Shirakawa said in an interview with the Asahi newspaper, warning that recklessly increasing that amount further may give markets the impression it is monetising debt and trigger a sudden spike in bond yields.

“We hope to carefully assess the impact (on the economy) of the monetary easing measures we have taken so far,” he said in the interview that was published on Sunday.

Shirakawa said the BOJ will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy. But he stressed that some problems cannot be fixed by monetary policy, such as the rapidly ageing population, calling for deregulation and structural reforms by the government.

He also reiterated the need for Japan to pursue fiscal reforms to curb its huge public debt which, at double the size of its $5 trillion economy, is the biggest among advanced nations.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has staked his political career on raising Japan’s sales tax to help fund the swelling costs of healthcare to the world’s fastest ageing society. But he faces an uphill battle passing necessary bills through parliament as many lawmakers are wary of the potential damage to the fragile economy.

Shirakawa warned that a loss of trust in Japan’s finances may lead to a government bond sell-off that would leave Japanese banks with huge losses on its bond holdings, making them wary of increasing lending and thereby hurting the economy.

“It’s my responsibility as a central bank governor to say clearly that it’s important for Japan to maintain its fiscal sustainability,” Shirakawa said, when asked if failure to pass through tax hike bills could jolt financial markets.