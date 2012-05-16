UPDATE 1-BOJ misses JGB buying target for first time

By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan fell short of its target for buying government bonds on Wednesday for the first time since introducing an asset-buying scheme in 2010, the latest sign it is pumping more cash than markets can swallow.

In Wednesday’s operation, the BOJ drew offers of 480.5 billion yen ($6 billion) for JGBs with one to two years to maturity, below its 600 billion yen target.

“Markets for two-year JGBs are so tight that there is not much left for the BOJ to buy,” said Tomohiko Katsu, deputy general manager of Shinsei Bank’s asset liability management division.

With two-year bond yields stuck at 0.1 percent and having almost no room to go further down, banks are also reluctant to sell their holdings of those bonds, he added.

Another operation for JGBs with longer duration of up to 3 years saw offers surpassing its smaller target of 100 billion yen.

The BOJ last month boosted the asset-buying scheme and pledged to buy longer dated bonds in a move seen as symbolic to show its determination to beat deflation.

“The BOJ could consider cutting down its JGB buying of shorter maturities and buy more longer-dated ones in the future,” Katsu said.

With interest rates virtually at zero, the BOJ in October 2010 created a pool of funds to buy assets including government bonds, corporate debt and trust funds investing in stock and property to support the economy.

In the latest update of its asset purchase plan on April 27, it boosted the size of the pool to 40 trillion yen of which 29 trillion yen is set aside for purchases of government bonds by the end of June 2013.

The BOJ also buys 21.6 trillion yen in government bonds annually under a separate market operation to funnel long-term funds to the economy, dubbed the “rinban” operation.