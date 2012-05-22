FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CHRONOLOGY-Bank of Japan policy moves since 1999
May 22, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

CHRONOLOGY-Bank of Japan policy moves since 1999

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to
hold off on boosting asset purchases at a rate review that ends
on Wednesday, preferring instead to save ammunition as Europe's
deepening debt crisis could warrant action in coming months to
fend off damage to the fragile economy.	
    The central bank has been using its asset lending and buying
scheme to add liquidity, buying government and private debt and
lends cheap funds against various types of collateral.	
    The scheme was introduced in October 2010 and the BOJ has
been steadily increasing its purchasing target under the scheme
to push money into the system.	
    The BOJ's interest rate target is the overnight call rate,
now set at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.	
    	
    Following is a chronology of key monetary policy moves:	
	
Apr 2012  Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 70 trln yen	
Feb 2012  Boosts asset buying and lending scheme to 65 trln yen 	
Oct 2011  Raises asset buying and lending scheme to 55 trln yen 	
Aug 2011  Ups asset buying and lending scheme to 50 trln yen  	
Mar 2011  Hikes asset buying and lending scheme to 40 trln yen  	
Oct 2010  Sets up 35-trln yen asset buying and lending programme
 	
          Cuts overnight call rate to 0-0.10 pct        	
          Pledges to keep zero rates until prices stabilise     
 	
Aug 2010  Further boosts fund for fixed-rate market operations  	
Mar 2010  Expands fund for fixed-rate market operations        	
Dec 2009  Creates fund for fixed-rate market operations        	
Dec 2008  Cuts overnight call rate to 0.10 pct        	
Oct 2008  Reduces overnight call rate to 0.30 pct        	
Feb 2007  Lifts overnight call rate to 0.50 pct        	
July 2006 Ends zero rate policy        	
          Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct        	
Mar 2006  Reverts to policy targeting interest rates        	
          Overnight call rate effectively set at zero        	
Mar 2001  Adopts "quantitative easing" policy        	
Feb 2001  Cuts overnight call rate to 0.15 pct        	
Aug 2000  Ends zero rate policy        	
          Sets overnight call rate at 0.25 pct        	
Feb 1999  Adopts zero rate policy        	
          Pledges to guide call rate "as low as possible"

