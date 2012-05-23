HIGHLIGHTS 2-BOJ Shirakawa says no change to powerful easing stance

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that there was absolutely no change to the central bank’s stance of easing policy to beat deflation, despite dropping the phrase “powerful easing” in its statement earlier in the day.

The phrase has been a part of BOJ’s monetary policy statements since August 2010.

Shirakawa added that the drawbacks outweighed benefits in cutting interest rates, including lowering the 0.1 percent interest that the BOJ pays to financial institutions’ excess reserves parked at the central bank.

He also ruled out targeting longer-dated government bonds in the central bank’s asset-buying programme in the near future.

The central bank kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday as widely expected after having offered stimulus just last month.

Following are key quotes from Shirakawa’s news conference:

MONETARY POLICY

”The BOJ has not leaned towards neutral stance at all. The BOJ’s policy stance is to pursue strong monetary easing as stipulated in the April statement following our outlook report. That has not changed at all.

“If there’s doubt about our stance on strong monetary easing, I’d like to stress that it has not changed at all.”

”The BOJ believes that monetary easing will yield maximum effects under the current framework in which we aim for 0-0.1 percent interest rate and pay 0.1 percent interest to excess reserves while taking into account of effects and side effects of lower interest rates ...

“We think further rate cuts would cause big demerits, therefore we see the current levels as zero interest rates essentially.”

“When discussing how much effects monetary easing has in stimulating the economy, it is important to look at interest rates rather than the amount (of monetary base) under the current circumstances.”

EUROPE

”The tail risk regarding Europe’s debt problems is lower than late last year but it is a risk that we are most concerned about.

”The European economy could underperform our forecasts, chiefly in peripheral countries.

”The problems of Greece and Europe could affect Japan’s economy through three channels. Firstly, a weaker European economy could directly hurt Japan’s exports to the region and indirectly hurt Japan’s exports to China that has strong links with Europe.

”Secondly, as investors’ risk aversion heightens, past experiences show that the yen tends to be bought and this could hurt corporate profits and thus the economy. European problems also could destabilise capital markets.

”At present, capital markets are stable... If they are affected, it could impact the entire world. We need to avoid that at all cost.

“Since the last monetary policy meeting, elections in Greece and France have taken place...These political events are a negative factor for the economy’s stability but how they will ultimately affect the economy and the financial system, or whether the tail risk materialises or not, depends on how we interpret political developments.”

“I wouldn’t comment on how Greece’s exit from the euro zone would affect Japan’s economy because it is a hypothetical question.”

BOND AUCTION

”There are two reasons behind undersubscription in our bond auctions. One is that interest rates in the targeted zone have further lowered. This shows that effects of the BOJ’s monetary easing has strongly filtered through money markets. We see this as our intended effects being achieved ...

”The other factor is the so-called flight to safety caused by nervous movements in the global financial markets, boosting demand for government bonds as safe assets. We are closely examining how such movements develop along with the situation in Europe which lies in the backdrop.

“We don’t see immediately the current undersubscription will cause difficulty of achieving our asset buying target.”

RATING CUT, JGB YIELDS

”Generally speaking, Japanese government bonds are absorbed smoothly. This shows market participants believe Japan has the will and ability to eventually reform its public finances. It is vital for Japan to ensure sustainability of public finances while booting growth potential.

“I wouldn’t say whether current JGB yield levels are too high or too low. Japanese financial firms hold JGBs massively and it is important that they manage risks according to their financial health and such behaviours help shape bond yields.”