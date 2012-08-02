UPDATE 2-BOJ policymaker warns of yen rise pain, uncertainty over recovery

* Japan’s economy headed for recovery - BOJ Morimoto

* External demand may not recover in time if Europe crisis deepens

* BOJ to pursue powerful easing via asset purchases

* Warns recent yen rises may hurt economy, sentiment

By Leika Kihara

KANAZAWA, Japan, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Europe’s simmering debt crisis may delay a pick-up in external demand which is crucial to Japan’s economic recovery, a Bank of Japan policymaker said, underscoring the central bank’s growing concern as the global slowdown persists.

Board member Yoshihisa Morimoto stuck to the central bank’s view that Japan’s economy is headed for a recovery driven largely by spending for rebuilding from last year’s earthquake.

But he warned that strong uncertainty exists over the strength of the recovery with global demand weak and no clear end in sight to Europe’s debt crisis.

“If Europe’s debt problem deepens or if strong uncertainty persists, that will weigh on the recovery of other regions such as the United States and China,” Morimoto said in a speech on Thursday to business leaders in Kanazawa in the western Japan prefecture of Ishikawa.

“If Japanese exports continue to stagnate as a result, external demand may not pick up before reconstruction-related spending peaks,” he said.

Morimoto also warned of the pain from recent rises in the yen, which he said was attracting demand by investors as a safe haven amid heightened global uncertainty.

“When uncertainties on overseas economies are strong, yen rises may hurt Japan’s economy by weighing on exports and corporate revenues as well as dampening sentiment. That’s why we must carefully scrutinise the impact,” he told a news conference after the meeting with business executives.

The remarks suggest that the BOJ stands ready to ease monetary policy further if global risks grow enough to threaten Japan’s recovery prospects.

But he also stressed that the central bank was already expanding stimulus by steadily pumping money into the system to meet its existing target for asset purchases, signalling that it would warrant a severe market shock to ponder further action now.

“By steadily proceeding with asset purchases ... the BOJ will continue with powerful monetary easing,” he said.

TOO MUCH CASH

Japan’s economy is expected to outperform most other developed nations thanks to solid domestic demand, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting growth of 2.5 percent this year.

But renewed yen rises have added to worries for Japanese policymakers worried about weak export demand.

Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa warned markets against pushing up the yen too much, saying that current yen levels do not reflect economic fundamentals.

Despite growing risks to the outlook, the BOJ is expected to hold off on easing at a meeting next week unless fresh developments in Europe trigger a yen spike.

That is partly because the BOJ already is struggling to force-feed money to markets awash with extra cash, as risk-aversive investors flock to the relative safety of Japan’s short-term securities and government bonds.

It missed its bond buying target in auctions on Wednesday, casting doubt on whether it can meet the 70 trillion yen ($895 billion) target for its asset buying and loan programme by the deadline of June next year.

That has led to market expectations that the BOJ may make further technical adjustments to the way it buys or extends loans under the programme, such as abandoning the minimum 0.1 percent interest set for its purchases of government bonds.

Morimoto did not rule out the possibility of fine-tuning the programme but said he must see whether the BOJ’s bond auctions would continue to miss targets before reaching a conclusion.

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary policy via an increase in asset purchases in February, and followed up with another easing in April to show its resolve to break free of deflation.

The central bank held off on further easing since then despite slowing global growth that has driven other major central banks to loosen monetary policy.

Morimoto, formerly an executive at a utility, is regarded as taking a neutral stance on monetary policy and has always voted with the majority since joining the board in 2010.