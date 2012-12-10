BOJ likely to ease next week via more asset buying - sources

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will probably ease monetary policy next week, sources say, as looming risks such as the potential fallout from the U.S. fiscal cliff and slow Chinese growth continue to cloud the outlook for an economy already seen as in recession.

The most likely option is for the central bank to expand its asset-buying and lending programme, currently at 91 trillion yen ($1.1 trillion), by another 5 to 10 trillion yen, at the meeting on Dec. 19-20, said sources familiar with its thinking that Reuters has interviewed over the past several days.

The central bank has been under intense pressure to seek bolder measures to beat deflation ahead of a lower house election on Dec. 16, which polls suggest the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will win.