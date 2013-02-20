FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Morimoto: Yen falls to help exports, corporate revenues
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ Morimoto: Yen falls to help exports, corporate revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOCHI, Japan, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Wednesday recent yen declines will likely underpin exports and corporate revenues, helping the economy resume a moderate recovery.

He added the central bank will continue with its powerful monetary easing steps such as massive government bond purchases.

“The BOJ will promote powerful monetary easing based on its commitment to keep interest rates virtually at zero and purchase financial assets for as long as necessary,” Morimoto said in a speech to business leaders in Kochi, western Japan.

Morimoto, formerly an executive at a utility, is regarded as a neutral on monetary policy and has always voted with the majority since joining the board in 2010.

The BOJ doubled its inflation target to 2 percent in January and made an open-ended pledge to buy assets from next year, responding to relentless pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take bolder action to beat deflation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.