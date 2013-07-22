FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Sato: won't rule out further steps if risks materialise
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 2:41 AM / in 4 years

BOJ's Sato: won't rule out further steps if risks materialise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, July 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Monday the central bank has abandoned its previous approach of taking incremental policy action but will not rule out offering additional stimulus if unexpected risks to the economy materialise.

China’s economic slowdown is worrying but is unlikely to be a huge constraint to Japan’s economic recovery, Sato said.

“The BOJ does not exclude the implementation of additional measures and will not hesitate to fine-tune its policies flexibly when unexpected tail risks materialise,” Sato said in a speech to business leaders in Fukushima, northeastern Japan.

A former economist who joined the BOJ last year, Sato has voted for the central bank’s aggressive monetary stimulus in April but has voiced doubts on the feasibility of its pledge to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.