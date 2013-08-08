FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-BOJ chief calls for fiscal discipline as tax hike debate heats up
#Asia
August 8, 2013 / 3:31 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 3-BOJ chief calls for fiscal discipline as tax hike debate heats up

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* BOJ keeps monetary policy steady after big April stimulus
    * Says economy starting to recover, keeps view intact
    * July bank lending marks biggest rise in 4 years
    * Kuroda says Japan can raise tax and still end deflation

 (Adds Kuroda quotes)
    By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
    TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda issued a strong warning on Thursday against easing up on
fiscal discipline, stressing that the country can raise the
sales tax and still keep the economy strong enough to put an end
to grinding deflation.
    His remarks came amid an intensifying political debate on
whether Japan should proceed with a planned two-stage hike in
the sales tax from next year, or opt for a more moderate rise to
ease the pain on an economy just emerging from stagnation.
    At a two-day rate review that ended earlier on Thursday, the
BOJ kept monetary policy steady and held off on revising up its
assessment of the economy, preferring to wait for more clues on
whether increasingly positive data will encourage companies to
ramp up spending.
    While refraining to comment directly on whether Japan should
go ahead with the tax hikes, Kuroda said that without efforts to
rein in Japan's huge public debt, investors may sell government
bonds en masse and push up yields to punishing levels.
    "The BOJ is buying huge amounts of government bonds. This in
itself is necessary to achieve our 2 percent inflation target,"
Kuroda told a news conference after the rate review.
    "But if markets start to worry that Japan's fiscal
discipline is loosening ... or that the BOJ is monetising public
debt, long-term interest rates may spike and reduce the effect
of our quantitative easing," he said.
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is wavering on whether to
proceed with the scheduled tax hikes, has instructed the
government to hold meetings with business leaders and academics
later this month to assess the impact on the economy.
    Economics Minister Akira Amari said a final decision would
be made in late September through early October.
 
    
    CAPEX KEY
    As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its policy launched
in April of nearly doubling the monetary base to 270 trillion
yen ($2.8 trillion) by the end of 2014 to end deflation and
achieve its 2 percent inflation target.
    A slew of positive data released since the BOJ's previous
meeting had heightened expectations it may offer a rosier view
of the economy to say more convincingly that it is recovering.
    Core consumer prices rose for the first time in more than a
year, summer bonuses increased for the first time in three years
and the jobless rate hit a 4-1/2 year low.
    Bank lending rose nearly 2 percent in July from a year
earlier, the biggest increase in four years, data showed earlier
in the day, boding well for the central bank's efforts to boost
lending with its aggressive monetary stimulus.
    But the BOJ decided to keep its assessment intact to say the
economy is "starting to recover moderately," after upgrading its
view in July for the seventh straight month.
    Kuroda said that while the economy was gaining momentum, the
nine-member board wanted to see more evidence that the initial
positive signs on wages and capital expenditure are sustainable.
    "We'd like to see clearer hard data (of improvements),
particularly for capital expenditure," he said.
    Many central bankers place a lot of importance on capital
spending in gauging whether the huge amount of funds the central
bank pumps out is reviving economic activity.
    A survey by the state-backed Development Bank of Japan
showed large companies planned to increase capital expenditure
by 10.3 percent in the fiscal year that started in March, up
from a 2.9 percent increase the previous year.
    But shipments of capital goods, which help gauge the
strength of capital expenditure, fell 12.1 percent in June after
a flat reading in May, trade ministry data showed on Monday.
    "The BOJ is more confident about the economy, but they are
not likely to use more bullish language because we still need to
support the economy with quantitative easing," said Hiroshi
Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities in Tokyo.
    "There's nothing to suggest the need for additional easing.
Prices are doing better than expected and the BOJ looks more
likely to meet its price target."
    Indeed, the BOJ was slightly more optimistic on prices,
saying that inflation expectations "appear to be rising on the
whole" and core consumer inflation will likely accelerate.
    Last month, it said there were some signs of heightening
inflation expectations and that core consumer price growth will
likely turn positive.
    The BOJ will have more indicators to gauge the strength of
the economy next week with Monday's release of second-quarter
gross domestic product (GDP) data and Tuesday's machinery orders
for June - a leading indicator of capital spending.
    Japan's economy likely grew an annualised 3.6 percent in
April-June to mark the third straight quarter of expansion, a
Reuters poll showed, adding to signs the positive effect of
Abe's reflationary policies is spreading. 
    ($1 = 96.5850 Japanese yen)

 (Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
