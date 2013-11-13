FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Miyao: focusing more on downside risks to Japan's economy
November 13, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Miyao: focusing more on downside risks to Japan's economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MATSUMOTO, Japan, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday he was somewhat more mindful of downside risks to Japan’s economy amid uncertainty in outlook for global growth.

“We must be mindful of the possibility that global and U.S. economic recoveries may be delayed depending on how U.S. fiscal problems play out,” Miyao said in a speech to business leaders in Matsumoto, northwestern Japan.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since delivering an intense burst of stimulus in April, under which it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.

