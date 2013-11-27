BOJ's Shirai warns of uncertainty towards meeting price target

TOKUSHIMA, Japan, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Wednesday that uncertainty exists on whether Japan will see 2 percent inflation in the time frame projected by the central bank.

Setting a range for desirable price growth is an option in the future but only after consumer inflation stably exceeds 1 percent and long term price expectations head towards 2 percent, Shirai said to business leaders in Tokushima, western Japan.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since delivering an intense burst of stimulus in April, under which it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.