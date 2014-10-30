FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ to maintain asset buying, keep rosy inflation view despite growing risks
October 30, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

BOJ to maintain asset buying, keep rosy inflation view despite growing risks

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Policy decision expected 0230-0330 GMT
    * No policy change seen, to maintain asset buying
    * Will keep inflation target, cut growth estimates
    * Board may debate market strains caused by QQE
    * Semi-annual outlook report due 0600 GMT
    * Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT

    By Leika Kihara
    TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is set to
maintain its massive asset buying programme on Friday and keep
its upbeat forecast that inflation will hit its 2 percent target
next year, suggesting no further stimulus is on the horizon.
    But with the economy barely growing and falling oil prices
threatening to push inflation below 1 percent, Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda will have difficulty selling his rosy scenario to
financial markets already doubtful that the central bank will
meet its goal.
    "The BOJ will put on a brave face and stick to its upbeat
projections as consumption and output are showing some signs of
life," said Hideo Kumano, a former BOJ official and now chief
economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
    "But the optimism will only make the BOJ look even more out
of touch with the real state of the economy," he said.
    In a twice-yearly outlook report due on Friday, the BOJ will
roughly halve its 1 percent economic growth forecast for this
fiscal year, as soft exports and the lingering pain from a sales
tax hike in April weigh on a fragile recovery.
    But the bank will keep monetary policy unchanged and roughly
maintain its upbeat price forecasts, which expect consumer
inflation to hit its 2 percent target in the year beginning in
April 2015, sources have told Reuters. 
    That leaves the BOJ's forecasts much more optimistic than
private analysts who, in a Reuters poll, expect inflation to
stay at 1.1 percent in the next fiscal year and the following
year.
    Kuroda has played down signs of weakness in the economy,
telling parliament on Tuesday that a moderate recovery remains
in place as the pain from the tax hike starts to ebb.
    Indeed, retail sales and factory output rebounded in
September. The jobless rate hovers at 3.5 percent, a level the
BOJ considers as near full employment, and the availability of
jobs is at the highest in 22 years.
    But consumer inflation is barely above 1 percent, when
excluding the effect of the tax hike, and may slip below that 
in coming months due to sliding oil prices, possibly even in
September data due earlier on Friday. 
    The BOJ is likely to justify its inflation forecast by
arguing that companies, which saw revenues rise thanks to
premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies, will increase capital
expenditure and wages. That, in turn, will underpin household
spending, keeping a positive economic cycle intact.
    Central bank officials are also keen to maintain their
optimistic forecasts in a bid to dampen persistent speculation
that it will have to ease policy again soon.
    
    GROWING DISTORTIONS
    While Kuroda is set to reassure markets on Friday that the
bank's quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) will be
maintained well into next year, growing market strains
underscore the challenges of force-feeding cash to markets when
economic activity remains subdued.
    The wall of money the BOJ is printing in order to buy assets
has pushed bond yields so low that the central bank is now being
forced to pay a premium to nudge investors into selling three-
and six-month government discount bills at its auctions.
    Kuroda has repeatedly said he sees no problem with negative
yields as they are a consequence of the BOJ's massive asset
purchases and would help nudge down borrowing costs further.
    But some market players say the BOJ, faced with difficulty
buying discount bills, may be forced to increase purchases of
longer-term government bonds.
    If so, the average duration of bonds the BOJ holds may
extend well beyond the seven-year target the bank has set for
itself, they say.
    Changing the seven-year duration target would require a vote
by the board, which is deeply divided on the feasibility of
loading up the BOJ's balance sheet with long-term debt.
    "I don't think the board can reach a conclusion on Friday.
But it's certainly something the policymakers have to discuss
given strains in the market," said Mari Iwashita, senior market
economist at SMBC Friend Securities.
    "It really boils down to the question of whether the BOJ can
technically ease policy further, even if it wants to," she said.
    At Friday's meeting, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain
its pledge to increase the monetary base, or the amount of money
it provides to the economy, by 60-70 trillion yen a year through
purchases of government bonds and risky assets.
    It would need to pump 10 trillion yen more into the market
to meet its year-end monetary base target of 270 trillion yen.
    The BOJ issues a semi-annual report in April and October of
each year with new long-term forecasts that serve as a basis of
monetary policy decisions. It reviews them in January and July.
    It now expects core consumer inflation to accelerate to 1.9
percent next fiscal year and 2.1 percent the following year,
from 1.3 percent in the current business year.        
    
    

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
