BOJ likely to raise view on output, offer bleaker view on CPI-sources
February 5, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ likely to raise view on output, offer bleaker view on CPI-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to offer a brighter view on factory output this month than in January, when it said it was bottoming out, sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking said.

But the BOJ may offer a slightly bleaker view on prices to better reflect the recent slowdown in price growth, the sources said.

Last month, the central bank said annual core consumer inflation was moving “in a range of 0.5 to 1.0 percent.”

Annual core consumer inflation hit 0.5 percent in the year to December and is likely to slow further in coming months due largely to slumping oil costs.

The BOJ will issue the new assessments at its next rate review on Feb. 17-18. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Sumio Ito and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
