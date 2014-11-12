UPDATE 1-BOJ's Sato says Japan to keep buying JGBs "for some time"

* Government bond buying to continue for some time -Sato

* Says BOJ should look beyond 2 pct inflation target

* Fiscal discipline is vital if stimulus to succeed, he says (Adds details, background, quotes)

By Francesco Canepa and Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Non 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to keep buying government bonds for some time, with no obvious limit to its purchases, as it moves into “uncharted territory” to shore up inflation, board member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday.

He said the bank should look beyond its 2 percent inflation target and take into account measures such as wages when judging the success of its asset purchase programme, which also includes exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts.

“Probably this operation is likely to continue for some time,” Sato said at an event in London.

“Nobody knows what the natural limit of assets purchases is. It is uncharted territory.”

The BOJ should make a judgment at each of its meetings as to whether its policy of quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) should continue, he said.

Sato was one of the board members who voted against Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s proposal last month to print more money, which was approved by five votes to four.

The bank launched its massive monetary stimulus in April last year and stunned markets by expanding it last month, hoping the money would help achieve its inflation objective.

Sato warned that focusing on a single numerical target would not give the full picture and the bank should consider other measures of economic health, such as wages.

“The price stability that the Bank of Japan aims to achieve should be a situation in which prices rise, there is an improvement in wages and ... in the overall economic conditions,” he said.

The Japanese economy has failed to rebound strongly from a severe contraction in the second quarter, caused mainly by an increase in the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April.

A government official close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s office told Reuters on Tuesday that Abe was likely to delay a further tax hike scheduled for next year.

Sato warned that maintaining fiscal discipline was crucial if Japan was to keep investors on side and if the BOJ’s stimulus programme was to be successful.

“Pursuing the fiscal consolidation, in my opinion, is a basic prerequisite to the eventual success of QQE,” he said.

“It’s not us, or not the government, but the market who judges.” (Editing by Louise Ireland)