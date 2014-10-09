FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: Ready to act if needed to hit price goal
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 12:11 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: Ready to act if needed to hit price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday stressed that the central bank will continue its quantitative easing for as long as necessary, and is ready to expand it if necessary, to meet its 2 percent inflation target.

“If the outlook changes due to the manifestation of risk factors ... the Bank will make adjustments without hesitation. Let me emphasize that our commitment is result-oriented,” Kuroda said in a speech to the Economic Club of New York.

Kuroda is visiting the United States to attend the Group of 20 finance leaders’ gathering and the International Monetary Fund meetings this weekend. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Leika Kihara; Editing by Diane Craft)

