6 months ago
Nakaso says current policy framework best to achieve BOJ goals
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 7:09 PM / 6 months ago

Nakaso says current policy framework best to achieve BOJ goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday the current policy framework offers the flexibility and sustainability to achieve the BOJ's "strong commitment" to raising inflation to a goal.

"We believe the current framework ensures a flexibility and sustainability of monetary easing is best placed to achieve the ultimate goal of overcoming deflation and taking the economy back on track to sustainable growth," Nakaso told a New York economic forum.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

