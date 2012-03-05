FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ official keeps up warning on strong yen's damage to economy
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 6 years ago

BOJ official keeps up warning on strong yen's damage to economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - A strong yen may hurt Japan’s economy by weighing on corporate earnings and sentiment, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Monday, signalling that the central bank is mindful of risks to growth from yen rises despite the currency’s recent declines.

Kazuo Momma, director-general of the BOJ’s monetary affairs department, also told a parliamentary committee that setting too high a price goal in a country like Japan, which has seen very slow price growth, would heighten rather than lower uncertainty in the economy.

The BOJ surprised markets by boosting its asset purchases last month and setting an inflation goal of 1 percent, although some lawmakers have argued that the central bank should target 2 percent inflation like the U.S. Federal Reserve.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.