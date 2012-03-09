FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ seen keeping monetary policy steady -sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 6 years ago

BOJ seen keeping monetary policy steady -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady at its policy-setting meeting next week, according to sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking.

With share prices on the rise and the yen weakening since last month’s monetary easing by the central bank, it likely sees little reason to offer additional monetary stimulus to an economy showing growing signs of recovery, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Also, with prospects rising for Greece to avert a debt default, the BOJ is seen standing pat barring a sharp turn of events in Europe or disappointment in U.S. payrolls data big enough to jolt financial markets. The U.S. data is due out at 1330 GMT on Friday.

The BOJ holds a two-day review of monetary policy next Monday and Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.