BOJ to mull additional easing at April 27 policy review -paper

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will consider additional monetary easing at its next policy meeting on April 27 as its consumer price growth forecasts for the next two years are likely to fall short of its 1 percent inflation goal, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The BOJ could increase its asset purchase scheme by 5-10 trillion yen ($60-125 billion) and will also consider extending the maturity of government bonds it can buy under the scheme, the paper said, without citing sources.

The central bank on Tuesday kept monetary policy steady as expected, holding off on any further steps to help meet its new inflation target and boost activity ahead of a more thorough assessment of the economy at the April 27 meeting.