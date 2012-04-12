BOJ Shirakawa: Global economic uncertainty remains high

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that the country’s economy is headed for a moderate recovery but uncertainty over the global economy remains high.

“Global financial markets are stable as a whole. But we need to stay mindful of the risk that Europe’s debt problems may affect Japan through market developments,” Shirakawa said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday but will consider easing at its next rate review on April 27 by boosting asset purchases, as it battles to nudge consumer inflation toward its 1 percent target, sources said.