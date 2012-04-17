FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ considering raising consumer price projection -Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

BOJ considering raising consumer price projection -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is considering slightly raising its consumer price projections for this fiscal year and next year at its next policy meeting this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The BOJ will likely raise its core consumer price index forecast to between 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent for this fiscal year, and between 0.5 percent and below 1 percent for next year, the Nikkei said.

The latest data showed Japan’s core CPI rose 0.1 percent in February from a year earlier, pushed up by rising energy costs.

The upward revisions are based on higher oil prices and post-quake reconstruction demand, according to the Nikkei.

The BOJ will consider easing monetary policy at its review on April 27 by boosting government bond purchases under its asset-buying programme, sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking have said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.