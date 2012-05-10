BOJ's Shirai says watching forex moves carefully

AKITA, Japan, May 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday the central bank is keeping a close watch on market moves, including foreign exchange, with the outlook for the country’s economic recovery still uncertain.

“Global investors’ risk appetite has recovered somewhat, with stock prices picking up and the yen weakening against the dollar and the euro compared with the end of last year,” Shirai said in a speech to business leaders in Akita, northern Japan.

“But global financial developments remain uncertain, so we need to continue to carefully watch market moves including currencies,” she said.

The former IMF economist has voted with the majority since joining the board in April last year. She is considered as among the more pessimistic board members on Japan’s economic outlook.

The BOJ boosted asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) in April, its second monetary easing in just over two months, in a move seen aimed at convincing impatient politicians and investors of its resolve to pull Japan out of deflation.