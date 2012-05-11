BOJ revises rules for its foreign-asset management

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Friday revised its rules for managing its foreign currency assets, to place more emphasis on safety and liquidity in light of recent volatile global financial markets.

The BOJ said that under the news rules, it will limit its foreign-asset holdings to deposits in overseas central banks, and to government securities issued by U.S. and major European countries.

The BOJ held 4.35 trillion yen ($54 billion) worth of foreign assets as of September last year.