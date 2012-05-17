Japan PM Noda says hopes BOJ continues bold action vs deflation

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday he hopes the country’s central bank continues to take appropriate, bold monetary policy action when necessary to beat deflation.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank hopes to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal as soon as possible, but warned that relying solely on monetary easing in beating deflation may have unexpected consequences in markets.

Noda and Shirakawa spoke at a lower house parliamentary session to debate Japan’s social welfare and tax reforms, as well as measures to beat deflation and the pain from a strong yen.