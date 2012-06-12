FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Shirakawa: Welcomes Asian efforts toward FX flexibility
June 12, 2012 / 12:41 AM / in 5 years

BOJ Shirakawa: Welcomes Asian efforts toward FX flexibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday he welcomes efforts made by Asian countries to enhance exchange rate flexibility.

He also said Japan’s financial system has remained mostly stable throughout the financial crisis.

“Given that Japan experienced a financial crisis in 1990s, various measures have already been taken to strengthen its financial system,” he said.

“Partly due to such efforts, Japan’s financial system has remained mostly stable, surviving successive events such as the failures of Lehman Brothers and other financial institutions, the Great East Japan Earthquake and the European debt problem,” he told a conference held by the San Francisco Federal Reserve, which he joined through a live video link.

