BOJ keeps policy steady; cuts view on exports, output

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday but cut its assessment of exports and output, signalling its concern over the impact on the economy from a global slowdown.

As widely expected, the central bank maintained its key policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote, and held off on easing monetary policy further.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold an embargoed news conference later on Thursday with his comments expected to come out some time after 4:15 p.m. (0715 GMT).

The BOJ loosened policy in February and April via increases in its asset-buying programme in largely symbolic moves to show its determination to achieve its 1 percent inflation target. It has stood pat on policy since then.